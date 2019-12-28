New this year to the holiday season at Faneuil Hall Marketplace, a “Resolution Wall” is set up inside the Quincy Market Rotunda where visitors can write their reflections on 2019 and their hopes, aspirations, and intentions for 2020.

Visitors will be provided with paper and pens to write down their resolutions and then they will pin them with a ribbon on the 8ft by 4ft board, which will be available until January 7.

The Resolution Wall is also a featured activity of the 7th Annual Ice Sculpture Stroll taking place along Boston’s waterfront on December 31 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Presented by Boston Harbor Now, the Stroll features multiple ice sculptures along the waterfront plus interactive activities for the whole family.

Also at Faneuil Hall Marketplace, the Blink! Tree continues to entertain with daily shows on the half-hour starting at 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through January 1st. The 65-foot, 35-foot wide Norway Spruce from Wallkill, NY is illuminated with thousands of blinking lights that are synchronized to music.

#BlinkBoston selfie contest also continues until Dec. 30 where you can win a four-pack to see Blue Man Group by taking a selfie by the tree and post it on Instagram, tag and follow @FaneuilHall and use the hashtag #BlinkBoston.