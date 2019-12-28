A photo of the nativity scene outside St. Stephen’s Church in the North End produced more than just a festive image. When photographer Amelio showed the picture to his wife, she noticed a figure in the window, perhaps approving his work.

Photo courtesy of Amelio; story shared by Dr. Joseph Mendola.

