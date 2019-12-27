This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured transportation, development, family events, real estate, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from the past week.

Cape Air is proposing a public seaplane service offering downtown-to-downtown connection between Boston and New York City. The proposal includes four daytime fair-weather flights to make the approximately 1¼ hour flight. Read more here.

In a recent filing from Commercial Wharf to the State’s Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP), the condominium association (CWECA) has proposed building a new Harborwalk on the southside of the property, connecting the boardwalk near Joe’s American Bar & Grill on Commercial St. to the section at Boston Yacht Haven. Read more here.

North End Against Drugs (NEAD) and the Nazzaro Center recently ran a family fun night trip to Old Sturbridge Village. A bunch of families from both agencies traveled down to Sturbridge to enjoy Christmas by Candlelight. Read more and see photos here.

The North End/ Waterfront Residents’ Association has submitted a letter in support of the City of Boston Department of Neighborhood Development’s proposed amendment to the Boston Zoning Code in regards to Executive Suites. Read more and watch the video here.

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy has announced new leadership of its volunteer Board of Directors, as well as the election of one new member. The Board also thanked outgoing Board Members for their generous service, including the North End’s Robyn Reed. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

After Santa landed his helicopter at Columbus Park last weekend, it was time for the 48th North End Christmas Parade. Hundreds watched the parade wind through the neighborhood streets with two marching bands playing holiday music and costumed characters posing for photos with the kids. See photos here.

While you’re here … we have a favor to ask. Now in our 10th year, we are covering more community issues than ever before. We are thrilled that our readership has continued to grow rapidly. And unlike other news sites, we have decided to keep all our posts free and open to all. But, advertising doesn’t bring in enough to pay for reporting or editorial work. We do it because we believe community news is important – and we think you do too. If everyone who reads this site, who likes it, puts in a bit to pay for it, then our future would be much more secure. We need your support to keep us going. Please contribute online at the links below or checks can be made out to North End Boston LLC, 343 Commercial St. #508, Boston 02109. Become a Patron for as little as $2/month to receive free rewards including neighborhood photo calendars, custom tote bags and special updates from the editor.

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.