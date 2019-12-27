This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured transportation, development, family events, real estate, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from the past week.
Cape Air Proposes Seaplanes from Long Wharf to Connect Boston and NYC
Cape Air is proposing a public seaplane service offering downtown-to-downtown connection between Boston and New York City. The proposal includes four daytime fair-weather flights to make the approximately 1¼ hour flight. Read more here.
Harborwalk Proposal Filed by Commercial Wharf East Condo Assn
In a recent filing from Commercial Wharf to the State’s Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP), the condominium association (CWECA) has proposed building a new Harborwalk on the southside of the property, connecting the boardwalk near Joe’s American Bar & Grill on Commercial St. to the section at Boston Yacht Haven. Read more here.
Christmas by Candlelight at Sturbridge Village [Photos]
North End Against Drugs (NEAD) and the Nazzaro Center recently ran a family fun night trip to Old Sturbridge Village. A bunch of families from both agencies traveled down to Sturbridge to enjoy Christmas by Candlelight. Read more and see photos here.
Zoning Code Amendment Regulating Executive Suites Supported by Residents’ Association
The North End/ Waterfront Residents’ Association has submitted a letter in support of the City of Boston Department of Neighborhood Development’s proposed amendment to the Boston Zoning Code in regards to Executive Suites. Read more and watch the video here.
Greenway Conservancy Board Announces New Leadership and Members
The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy has announced new leadership of its volunteer Board of Directors, as well as the election of one new member. The Board also thanked outgoing Board Members for their generous service, including the North End’s Robyn Reed. Read more here.
Editor’s Choice
48th Annual North End Christmas Parade [Photos]
After Santa landed his helicopter at Columbus Park last weekend, it was time for the 48th North End Christmas Parade. Hundreds watched the parade wind through the neighborhood streets with two marching bands playing holiday music and costumed characters posing for photos with the kids. See photos here.