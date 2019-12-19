North End Against Drugs (NEAD) and the Nazzaro Center recently ran a family fun night trip to Old Sturbridge Village.

A bunch of families from both agencies traveled down to Sturbridge to enjoy Christmas by Candlelight at Old Sturbridge Village. Thanks to both agencies and the North End Athletic Association (NEAA), the group traveled by motor coach, enjoyed pizza before the trip, and enjoyed a fun-filled enchanted evening at the village.

Below are some photos of the evening. Special thanks to NEAD board member and BCYF Nazzaro Center’s Executive Director Steven Siciliano for organizing the trip!

