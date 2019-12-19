The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Friends of the Public Garden invite you to the second Boston Common Master Plan Open House on January 15 between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Josiah Quincy School Auditorium, 152 Arlington Street, Boston, MA 02116.

The goal of the Master Plan is to create a Common that will serve the people of Boston and visitors alike while protecting this special place for decades to come. During this “town hall” style meeting, the public will have the opportunity to:

Hear an overview of the Boston Common Master Plan project

Receive an update on the work that has been accomplished thus far

Hear a summary of extensive public feedback to date

Review Master Plan goals and objectives

Consider initial concepts for improving the Common

Learn about next steps in the Master Plan process

As “America’s First Public Park” and an oasis in downtown Boston, Boston Common is one of the most treasured green spaces in the world. Over the past several months, we have been deeply engaged in a conversation about the future of Boston Common. The level of engagement was significant:

4,340 people have completed the online user survey

people have completed the online user survey Nearly 1,200 people have engaged in constructive dialogue at 10 “Mini Common” pop-up events held in neighborhoods around the city

people have engaged in constructive dialogue at 10 “Mini Common” pop-up events held in neighborhoods around the city 140 people attended the first Open House on October 29, 2019 to generously share their observations, hopes and aspirations for this amazing place

How can you participate? The Open House format will include a slideshow presentation, question and answer period, and an opportunity for active participation within small breakout groups. The second Open House slideshow presentation will be made available on the project website after Jan. 15th. You can find the slideshow presentation for the first Open House on the project website at bostoncommonmasterplan.com, where you can also take the survey (survey closes on Dec. 31, 2019).

Your continued participation is crucial in planning the brightest future for Boston Common.

Notes about the venue:

The entrance for the meeting is located at the corner of Arlington Street and Marginal Road. The accessible entrance is to the right. You can reach the venue via the Tufts Medical Center station on the MBTA Orange Line. Off-street parking is available on site, on a first come, first served basis.