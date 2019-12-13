This week, we head over to Boston Common to see the lights draped over the trees creating a pathway of colors for the season.

How to play: Move and drag the pieces around just like a regular jigsaw puzzle. When two pieces are connected, they will click together. If you are “missing” a piece, move the other pieces aside to look behind them. Helpful guides can be found in the lower left icons. Challenge yourself to solve the puzzle in the shortest amount of time!





While you’re here … we have a favor to ask. Now in our 10th year, we are covering more community issues than ever before. We are thrilled that our readership has continued to grow rapidly. And unlike other news sites, we have decided to keep all our posts free and open to all. But, advertising doesn’t bring in enough to pay for reporting or editorial work. We do it because we believe community news is important – and we think you do too. If everyone who reads this site, who likes it, puts in a bit to pay for it, then our future would be much more secure. We need your support to keep us going. Please contribute online at the links below or checks can be made out to North End Boston LLC, 343 Commercial St. #508, Boston 02109. Become a Patron for as little as $2/month to receive free rewards including neighborhood photo calendars, custom tote bags and special updates from the editor.

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.