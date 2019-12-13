This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured holiday cheer, development, crime, schools, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.
Neighborhood Council Opposes Rectory Conversion and Addition in Close Vote [Video]
A development proposal at 14 N. Bennet St., the former St. Leonard’s rectory, was met with skepticism by the North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) which voted 5-4 to oppose the zoning variance application. Read more and watch the video here.
Enchanted Trolley Tour Comes to the North End
Mayor Marty Walsh continued the neighborhood trolley tradition with a stop in the North End last weekend. Kids of all ages came out to see Santa and the lighting of the Prado tree on the Paul Revere Mall. Read more and see photos here.
Crime Report: O.U.I. on Snowhill & Charter St., Package Thefts, Stolen Scooter, CVS Larcenies
Boston Police District A-1 provided North End / Waterfront residents an update on recent neighborhood crime incidents once a month at the North End Public Safety Meeting. Read the report from the December meeting here.
Celebrating 19 Years of Toys for Tots Fundraising With the Gilardi Group at the Divine Design Center [Photos]
North Ender Toni Gilardi and the Gilardi Group hosted their 19th annual Toys for Tots fundraiser this week at the Divine Design Center, Battery Wharf. Sgt Jonathan Chan of the US Marines attended to thank the group, noting how this large fundraising event came just in time. Read more and see photos here.
“Evening for Education” Part II Raises Funds for Eliot Learning Initiative
The Eliot School hosted night two of their 10th annual “Evening for Education” at Trattoria di Monica on Sunday, November 17 to raise money for the Eliot’s play-based learning initiative, EPIC: Eliot Play. Innovate. Create. Read more and see photos here.
Editor’s Choice
Celebrating the Season with the North End Beautification Committee
The North End Beautification Committee celebrated the season by decorating Hanover Street with a Christmas tree and other decorations at the corner of Cross Street. John School students held a bake sale while carols were played by local trumpeter Victor Brogna. Read more and see photos here.