Boston hasn’t seen much winter weather this season, but back in 2013 we had plenty of snow! This 100 piece jigsaw picture puzzle looks down Endicott Street toward the Charlestown Bridge.

How to play: Move and drag the pieces around just like a regular jigsaw puzzle. When two pieces are connected, they will click together. If you are “missing” a piece, move the other pieces aside to look behind them. Helpful guides can be found in the lower left icons. Challenge yourself to solve the puzzle in the shortest amount of time!