Today is Friday, February 28 and this weekend we’re given an extra 24 hours this year with the 2020 leap year. What are you doing to make the most of it?

Godmothered Filming. Due to weather, filming of Godmothered for the Disney+ streaming movie service had to be cancelled on February 6 and has been rescheduled for today in North Square, see additional details here.

1:00PM Friday Film: The More the Merrier (1943). During the World War II housing shortage in Washington, two men and a woman share a single apartment and the older man plays Cupid to the other two. Stop by the North End Library for the screening of this Friday film series.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Teens are invited to stop by the North End Library and use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on your own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

If you’ve got a case of the sweet tooth, no worries, Happy Pills, the Barcelona-based pharmacy-themed sweets shop is now open on Salem Street, read more on Boston.com.

Saturday, February 29

6:00PM Italian American Writers Association Open Mic and Literary Reading. Join I AM Books at 189 North Street where The Italian American Writers Association will hold its monthly literary reading and open mic night! January’s featured authors are Mary Anne Miller and Mary Cappello.

Sunday, March 1

3:30PM II Book Club dei Ragazzi. I AM Books is proud to launch its first book club for young readers in Italian! Geared towards children ages 9-12, the book club will meet once a month to discuss a different book. Readings and discussion are conducted by Adele Profeta. Please register by sending an email to info@iambooksboston.com.

ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center has an immediate opening for a senior center cook/case manager, continue reading.



