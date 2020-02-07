With new red hearts adorning the blue trellis lights at Christopher Columbus Park, February’s Tunnel of Love is attracting a lot of attention! Here is a reflecting view of the scene in a 50 piece jigsaw picture puzzle.

How to play: Move and drag the pieces around just like a regular jigsaw puzzle. When two pieces are connected, they will click together. If you are “missing” a piece, move the other pieces aside to look behind them. Helpful guides can be found in the lower left icons. Challenge yourself to solve the puzzle in the shortest amount of time! (No rotation in this puzzle)