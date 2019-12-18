After Santa landed his helicopter at Columbus Park, it was time for the 48th North End Christmas Parade. Hundreds watched the Christmas Parade wind through the neighborhood streets. Two marching bands played holiday music while costumed characters took pictures with the kids. Of course, it’s not a parade without antique cars and fire trucks. The parade is dedicated in memory of James “Jimmy” Pallotta and sponsored by the North End Athletic Association in association with the Taste of the North End, Nazzaro Center, North End Against Drugs and Mayor’s Office of Tourism and Special Events. Buon Natale!

