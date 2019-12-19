Today is Thursday, December 19 and earlier this week a South Boston man was arraigned in Charlestown District Court after attempting to steal about $10,000 worth of fresh lobster from a box truck, read more on Boston Magazine.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

6:30PM Nazzaro Center Cookie Exchange at 30 North Bennet Street. The Nazzaro Center is hosting its very first cookie exchange and getting into the holiday spirit by listening to music and socializing with friends, old and new, see additional details here.

7:00PM Burlesque 101. Join the West End Museum at 150 Staniford Street for a talk on Burlesque.”The Old Howard Theatre” exhibit curator Duane Lucia will share video clips as he traces burlesque’s history and evolution. $10 entry / free to museum members, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Cini’s, a North End born-and-raised business whose arancini are on local menus like Regina Pizzeria, Polcari’s and more, has opened their own brick-and-mortar on Friend Street serving up late night snacks close to the TD garden. Cini’s will also offer pizza and calzones until 3AM on Fridays and Saturdays and 1AM on TD Garden event nights, read more on Boston Magazine.

Holiday Season in the North End:

Friday, December 20

12:30PM ABCD Holiday Party. The North End / West End Neighborhood Service Center will host their annual holiday party at their 1 Michelangelo Street location, see additional details here.

7:00PM Movie Night for Ages 10-12. The BCYF Nazzaro Center is hosting a movie night for ages 10-12. The cost is $5 and all proceeds go directly to the can shares “Double Up Program”, see additional details here.

