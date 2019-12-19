The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy has announced new leadership of its volunteer Board of Directors, as well as the election of one new member.

The Conservancy is the non-profit responsible for the management and care of The Greenway. The new leadership positions are as follows:

Chair of the Board: Doug Husid, Director at Goulston & Storrs, will replace Chair Jim Kalustian.

Vice Chair: John Shea, Chief Information Officer at Eaton Vance Corp., will. replace Vice Chair Kathryn Burton.

Treasurer: Karen Johnson, Managing Director at DebtX, will replace Treasurer Bud Ris.

Clerk: Susanne Lavoie, Executive Director of the Wharf District Council, will replace Bud Ris who was also the Clerk.

During the three former leaders’ time on the Board, the Conservancy:

Negotiated a multi-party funding agreement signed in 2017 that solidified State support and brought new funding from the City and adjacent property owners (via the Greenway BID).

Renovated, endowed, and named the Carolyn Lynch Garden on The Greenway (pictured above).

Received more Americans for the Arts awards for the Greenway’s public art than any other nonprofit.

Opened the first park beer garden in Boston (Trillium Garden).

Celebrated the Greenway’s 10th anniversary.

“It has been a great honor to lead the Conservancy Board along with Kathryn and Bud,” said Jim Kalustian, Chair of the Greenway Conservancy Board. “I’m excited to help build on the momentum for the next 10 years.”

The three individuals stepping out of their leadership roles will continue on the board as members.

The Greenway Conservancy Board also thanked two outgoing Board Members for their generous service: Bryant McBride, CEO and co-founder of Burst; and Robyn Reed, Park Art Curator for Friends of Christopher Columbus Park. Reed has been the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) liaison to the Conservancy for the past six years. Watch her thank you to NEWRA in the video below.

NEWRA will vote for a new representative at their January meeting.

The one new member to the Conservancy Board is Linda See, who is a lifelong Boston resident currently residing in the Leather District. She is a senior manager in Risk Management at KPMG LLP and a proud parent at he Josiah Quincy Elementary School and Kwong Kow Chinese School. See was nominated to the Conservancy Board by the Chinatown Residents Association.

To learn more about the Greenway Conservancy’s current board of directors, visit www.rosekennedygreenway.org/board.