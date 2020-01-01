Today is Wednesday, January 1, 2020 – Happy New Year! Here’s what else you need to know to kick off the new decade…

12:50AM Fireworks over the Harbor. Friends of Christopher Columbus Park, Boston Harbor Now and the Wharf District Council are spearheading the fundraising effort for a fireworks display over Boston Harbor to Ring in the New Year!

Notable News:

The landmark location No Name Restaurant, one of the last old-guard holdovers of Boston’s fishing industry running over 102 years, abruptly closed it’s doors for good this past Monday due to financial difficulties, read more on the Boston Herald.

Harbor Fireworks:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, January 2

11:00AM Mah Jongg Club at the North End Library. All are invited to come and play the American-style variant of this tile-based game that originated in China and requires skill, strategy, and calculation. Beginners are welcome. No sign up is required.

6:00PM North End Public Safety Meeting. Stop by 30 North Bennet Street for the North End Public Safety Meeting.

Friday, January 3

1:00PM Friday Films: Cunning Computers & Rogue Robots. Join the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for movies every Friday at 1pm in January! This week’s movie is Her.



Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

While you’re here…we have a favor to ask. Now In our 10th year, we are covering more community issues than ever before. We are thrilled that our readership has continued to grow rapidly. And unlike other news sites, we have decided to keep all our posts free and open to all. But, advertising doesn’t bring in enough to pay for reporting or editorial work. We do it because we believe community news is important – and we think you do too. If everyone who reads this site, who likes it, puts in a bit to pay for it, then our future would be much more secure. We need your support to keeps going. Please contribute online at the links below or checks can be made out to North End Boston LLC, 343 Commercial St. #508, Boston, 20109. Become a Patron for as little as $2/month to receive free rewards including neighborhood photo calendars=, custom tote bags and special updates from the editor.

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.