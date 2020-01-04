Remember back in December how the winter lights glowed during the season’s first snow? This weekend’s puzzle is only 35 pieces, but the shapes are smooth which will make putting them together a bit more difficult.

How to play: Move and drag the pieces around just like a regular jigsaw puzzle. When two pieces are connected, they will click together. If you are “missing” a piece, move the other pieces aside to look behind them. Helpful guides can be found in the lower left icons. Challenge yourself to solve the puzzle in the shortest amount of time!

