This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured government, local leadership, parks, climate planning, vehicle accidents, and more. Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

After more than four years as the face of the Mayor’s office in the North End and West End community, Maria Lanza has announced her resignation from her liaison post with the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services. Read more here.

A proposal exploring the idea of converting the parking lot at Sargent’s Wharf into a public park as an attempt to expand open space along Boston’s waterfront was presented at the North End / Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) January meeting. Read more and watch the video here.

After twenty-two years of celebrating mass at the Old North Church in Boston’s North End, Vicar Rev. Stephen Ayres has retired from his position as Vicar of Old North Church as well as Executive Director of the Old North Foundation. Read more here.

There were two issues involving vehicles in the past few days in the neighborhood. Boston Fire Department put down a car fire on Hull Street on Tuesday afternoon. Read more and see photos here. A truck also hit a tree on Hanover Street outside of Cantina Italiana on Friday. Read more and see photos here.

District One City Councilor Lydia Edwards, representing the North End, East Boston, and Charlestown, highlighted accomplishments from the past year and shared her top priorities moving forward at the January North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) meeting. Watch the video here.

Editor’s Choice

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) nominated Kirsten Hoffman as the NEWRA’s representative to Greenway Conservancy Board replacing Robyn Reed who completed her six-year term on the Board. Read more and watch the video here.