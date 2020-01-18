A dinner to benefit North End Against Drugs (NEAD) will take place at Domenic’s Restaurant on Monday, January 20, 2020.

Thanks to the generosity of Damien DiPaola, Owner/Chef of Domenic’s Restaurant on 54 Salem Street, North End Against Drugs is able to offer a fantastic three course meal and dessert for $50 per person. 100% of the proceeds will benefit NEAD’s programs for youth, teens and families in the North End.

“North End Against Drugs is extremely grateful to Damien for his generosity. He is a fabulous chef and is offering his talents, his restaurant, and this wonderful opportunity for us to raise much needed funds in a fun, family friendly, and delicious atmosphere and we are truly thankful,” stated NEAD President John Romano.

There will be seatings at 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm, 6:30pm, 7pm, 7:30pm, 8pm and 8:30pm. Space is limited at each seating so please reserve your spot in advance by contacting Azzurra or Nick at the restaurant any day after 4 p.m. by calling (617) 982-6142. Reservations are required. Please state that you are reserving for the NEAD event.

“This is a very important evening to raise money for a very good cause. A lot of us have been affected by someone close to us, a friend or relative that has been affected one way or another by drug use,” stated Damien DiPaola. “Whatever little we can do, does make a big difference.”

We hope to see all of our friends and neighbors who enjoy all of our events attend this wonderful evening to help us take full advantage of this fantastic event!

Below are the menu options, the cost of the event includes soft drinks but does NOT include gratuity and any alcoholic beverages. If you have any questions or want more information about the event or NEAD you can reach out to John Romano at (617) 750-9749 or jromano45@gmail.com.