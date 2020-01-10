A truck hit a Hanover Street tree on Friday morning in front of the Cantina Italiana restaurant.
Workers took it down quickly noting it was decayed and readily ripped off. An hour later, the truck was freed by using a chainsaw to release the branches wedged on the truck.
This is really sad given trees are hard to find in the North End 🙁 glad no one was injured.
I still miss the tree (that a truck hit) outside of what was once Il Panino on Hanover Street.
> noting it was decayed
It most certainly was not decayed. I have pictures of the trunk from this morning as well as pictures of it with leaves last summer. Things tend to be readily “ripped off” when struck by 40,000 lb tractor trailers.
I wonder if the worker quoted has a reason to spin that narrative?