Today is Friday, January 10 and after 19 years in Boston, local newspaper Metro Boston has closed after parent company Metro International sold its New York and Philadelphia editions to a rival, read more on Universal Hub.

1:00PM Friday Films: Cunning Computers & Rogue Robots. Join the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for movies every Friday at 1pm in January! This week’s movie is Robot and Frank.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Middle School and High School students are invited to stop by the North End Library and use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on their own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

The set of three interconnected buildings that set the Government Center/Center Plaza area of downtown are up for sale by BentalGreenOak and Synergy Investments. The building is the former home to the FBI’s New England headquarters, read more on the Boston Globe.

The Bostonian Society and the Old South Association of Boston formally announced the completion of a merger between the two organizations, creating a dynamic new cultural resource. Revolutionary Spaces will steward Boston’s Old State House and Old South Meeting House, creating a single integrated experience that links fundamental debates of the Revolutionary era to the issues of the current day, continue reading.



