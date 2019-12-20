This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured charity events, holiday celebrations, development, new businesses, government, housing, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

Hundreds came together for the annual North End Christmas Fund Luncheon charity event last weekend. The tradition raises thousands of dollars enabling the group to send out over 200 checks to North End seniors, low-income residents and families in need during this Christmas season. Read more here.

Santa Claus arrived by helicopter on the waterfront on Sunday afternoon to the cheers of hundreds who gathered at Christopher Columbus Park. See photos here! Following Santa’s arrival, there was a parade through the streets. See parade photos here.

Plans to covert the St. Leonard’s Rectory at 14. N. Bennet St. to eight residential units and a one-story addition with rear decks and roof decks were opposed by the North End/Waterfront Residents Association (NEWRA) at their December meeting. Read more and watch the video here.

Happy Pills, a European-based candy shop, recently opened for business at 121 Salem Street in the North End. The design theme of the shop aims to make customers feel better with “sweet remedies for everyday pains.” Read more and see photos here.

The Boston City Council recently voted in favor of a two percent real estate transfer fee on transactions exceeding $2 million. The council voted 10 to 3 in favor of the new tax that would create approximately $200 million a year for affordable housing. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

Handel’s Messiah, Part the First and the Hallelujah Chorus, was presented together by the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) and Boston Landmarks Orchestra. The seasonal favorite was conducted by Christopher Wilkins and, for the first time, performed in The Great Hall, Faneuil Hall. Read more and see photos here.

