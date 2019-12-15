Fred Carangelo Humanitarian Award honoree Toni Gilardi with (L-R) Janet Gilardi, NEW Health CEO Jim Luisi, Ted Tomasone, Councilor Edwards, Rep. Michlewitz and John Romano

It was a full house at the 2019 North End Christmas Fund Luncheon as hundreds came together for the annual charity event.

Community Service Honoree John Fiumara with (L-R) NEW Health CEO Jim Luisi, Ted Tomasone, Rep. Michlewitz, Councilor Edwards and John Romano

Receiving honors this year:

Toni Gilardi

Uncle Fred Carangelo Humanitarian Award

John Fiumara

Private Ernest J. Natale Community Service Award

The committee also honored two longtime supporters who have been very generous in supporting the Christmas Fund luncheon over the years.

Filippo Frattaroli

Christmas Fund Luncheon Appreciation Award

Susan Pascucci

Christmas Fund Luncheon Appreciation Award



Honoree Filippo Frattaroli with (L-R) John Romano, Ted Tomasone, Rep. Michlewitz and NEW Health Jim Luisi

Honoree Sandra Pascucci with (L-R) Ted Tomasone, NEW Health CEO Jim Luisi, Councilor Edwards, Rep. Michlewitz and John Romano

The tradition raises thousands of dollars enabling the group to send out over 200 checks to North End seniors, low-income residents and families in need during this Christmas season. State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz and City Councilor Lydia Edwards joined with the committee to celebrate and honor those who serve the community.

Donation to the Christmas Fund Luncheon

NEAA donation to Toys for Tots with honoree Toni Gilardi, Councilor Lydia Edwards and BPD Superintendent Chuck Wilson

Councilor Lydia Edwards with honoree Filippo Frattaroli

Community Service Honoree John Fiumara with fellow Knights members

The Christmas Fund Committee is led by Robert “Ted” Tomasone, John Romano of the North End Athletic Association and James Luisi of North End Waterfront Health. The committee includes members from local non-profit agencies: North End Athletic Association, North End Against Drugs, Nazzaro Community Center, North End Waterfront Health, North End Seniors, ABCD Head Start Program and North End / West End ABCD Service Center.

Packed hiouse for the Christmas Fund Luncheon at Filippo’s Ristorante

Christmas Fund Committee

For the last several years the luncheon has been held at Filippo’s Ristorante and the committee would like to thank the Frattaroli Family for all of their help and support in making the luncheon a huge success.

