Happy Pills, a European-based candy shop located at 121 Salem Street, recently opened for business.

One of the first things one notices when walking into Happy Pills is the bright, ambient lighting. Combined with the pharmacy feel complete with cross and medicinal brand elements like bottles and pillboxes, the design theme of the shop aims to make customers feel better with “sweet remedies for everyday pains.”

After gloving up, customers are free to fill bags, cones, or reusable environmentally-friendly bottles with several different flavors of candy ranging from sweet to sour on rotation throughout the year. After making their selections, stickers can be chosen to customize the experience. Franchise owner Michael Pajolek is eventually hoping to offer exclusive gluten-free and vegan options.

Originally based in Barcelona where it was founded in 2007, Happy Pills only recently began expanding internationally. When Pajolek’s younger sister studied abroad in Spain, he had the opportunity to visit her along with relatives. Following a stop inside a Happy Pills shop there, he reached out to the owners and eventually convinced them to open a location in Boston.

“What drew me to that decision was three things primarily: First the concept, followed by the simplicity, and the small footprint which, to me, makes it a great fit for the area.” said Pajolek, adding that he’s been appreciative of local business owners and residents stopping by to say hello and make him feel welcome.

“I know the North End is a tight-knit neighborhood, and we’re happy to be a part of it. If you like candy, this is the place to be.“

Opening on the same night as the 13th Annual Holiday Stroll, Pajolek’s family including his fiancée, three sisters, and parents were on hand to assist, and the experience left a sweet impression upon him: “A lot of people ended up showing up to see what we were all about. I’m thankful to the community for their support.“

