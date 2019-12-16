The Eliot K-8 School in Boston’s North End was recently named a finalist for the Kaleidoscope Collective for Learning Pilot program by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The Eliot is one of just 22 schools selected in the state.

The program program is aimed at involving more students and teachers in deeper learning. This year, the Eliot School created uninterrupted blocks of time during the day to implement a play-based learning initiative they call EPIC: Eliot Play. Innovate. Create.

“This [Kaleidoscope Collective] reflects schools’ and districts’ enthusiasm for deeper learning – learning that is interactive, relevant, collaborative, and coherently aligned to Massachusetts standards,” said Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley

The next steps in the selection process include:

A convening and training, which were held on December 10.

An event in each finalist district in which the school or district will convene community members to contribute ideas to the school’s or district’s plan. The Eliot event will take place on January 30 from 3:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

A January school visit.

All finalists who complete the three steps will be invited to join the inaugural Kaleidoscope cohort. The cohort will run from January 2020 to June 2021, and members will receive professional development on implementing deeper learning.