Handel’s Messiah, Part the First and the Hallelujah Chorus, was presented together by the North End Music and Performing Arts Center and Boston Landmarks Orchestra. The seasonal favorite was conducted by Christopher Wilkins and, for the first time, performed in The Great Hall, Faneuil Hall.

The concert featured the Boston Landmarks Orchestra, One City Choir and NEMPAC’s Youth Choir. Soloists included Margot Rood (soprano), Tai Oney (countertenor), Ethan DePuy (tenor) and Ryne Cherry (baritone).

The crowd-pleasing Hallelujah chorus concluded the performance, including an encore where attendees sang along with the choir and orchestra. The concert was sponsored in part by Lucia Ristorante and the Frattaroli Family in memory of Mark F. Frattaroli.

