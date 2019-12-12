The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Assault with Deadly Weapon (Brick) / Destruction of Property

12/09/19 at 5:38 p.m.

Male suspect arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and destruction of property on North St. The suspect was observed by an off duty officer damaging a heavy duty construction excavator at a North St. construction site. After a foot chase, the suspect was apprehended and charged with assault (deadly weapon – brick) and destruction of property (excavator).

Larceny

11/30/19 at 1:09 p.m.

Victim reports a male suspect stole two Amazon packages delivered to her No. Bennet St. residence. The male suspect grabbed the packages and walked toward Salem Street.

While you’re here … we have a favor to ask. Now in our 10th year, we are covering more community issues than ever before. We are thrilled that our readership has continued to grow rapidly. And unlike other news sites, we have decided to keep all our posts free and open to all. But, advertising doesn’t bring in enough to pay for reporting or editorial work. We do it because we believe community news is important – and we think you do too. If everyone who reads this site, who likes it, puts in a bit to pay for it, then our future would be much more secure. We need your support to keep us going. Please contribute online at the links below or checks can be made out to North End Boston LLC, 343 Commercial St. #508, Boston 02109. Become a Patron for as little as $2/month to receive free rewards including neighborhood photo calendars, custom tote bags and special updates from the editor.

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.