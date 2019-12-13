Today is Friday, December 13 and if you haven’t heard of the Boston mom who makes $400 an hour eating cannolis with strangers, you need to read about Paula Noukas’ dream job giving food and history tours of the North End, read more on Market Watch.

Here’s what you need to know for this weekend…

1:00PM Friday Film: The Shop Around the Corner (1940). Stop by the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for their Friday Film Series. Today’s Film will be The Sop Around the Corner from 1940.

Notable News:

The mayor’s office and Boston Police released a report yesterday that included guidelines and best practices for night club owners to promote public safety after multiple cases of kidnappings from night clubs took place earlier this year, read more on Boston Magazine.

Tis the Season:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, December 14

10:30AM Piccoli Lettori – Italian Reading Group for Little Ones. Join I AM Books at 189 North Street for its Italian reading group for little ones! Children (0-4) and their parents will engage in multiple readings and games for a fun morning of Italian language and learning.

12:00PM Boston Philharmonic MOSAIC Concert Series at the North End Library. MOSAIC concerts are a fun, fresh, and educational musical experience for everyone of all ages. Each session includes music, opportunities to interact with the musicians, ask questions about the music, and even a chance to play the instruments at one of our Instrument Playgrounds!

2:00PM Christmas Caroling. The St. Leonard Choral Society is pleased to announce that this year we will be Christmas Caroling throughout the North End. Sacred Heart Church in the North End of Boston, Massachusetts is currently under renovations, which is the reason for the caroling instead of a formal concert. Still, the program will be very exciting, so please join us for the unforgettable event starting in North Square, see additional details here.

6:00PM Daniel Paterna – Feast of the Seven Fishes. Join I AM Books at 189 North Street for Daniel Paterna’s Feast of the Seven Fishes: A Brooklyn Memoir on Food and Family celebrates the rich culinary bounty Italian immigrants brought to Brooklyn. In a Brooklyn of change and gentrification, Paterna’s recipes are a timely reminder that a shared memory of food draws upon and enriches our souls.

Sunday, December 15

1:00PM Santa Arrives by Helicopter at Columbus Park. The 48th Annual North End Christmas Parade is scheduled for Sunday, December 15, starting at 1:00 p.m. when Santa Claus arrives by helicopter. Due to the construction at the Puopolo ball fields, the helicopter will land at Christopher Columbus Park. Please note the change in location for the helicopter landing at Columbus Park! See additional details here.



