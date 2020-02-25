Today is Tuesday, February 25 and on a recent afternoon a couple locals were lucky to be introduced to some North End legends whose stories date back centuries, read more on Aandjartanddesign.com.

10:30AM ZBA Hearing re: Rectory Conversion. The proposal to covert the St. Leonard’s Rectory at 14. N. Bennet St. to eight residential units and a one-story addition with rear decks and roof decks will be heard by the Zoning Board of Appeal (ZBA) at City Hall room 801.

11:30AM Chase Bank Ribbon Cutting. Stop by 48 Salem Street for the ribbon cutting for the opening of the new Chase Bank. The Bank recently opened in the empty storefront at the corner of Salem and Cross Streets, previously Peet’s Coffee.

12:00PM Mardi Gras Celebration & Parade. A Parade around Faneuil Hall Marketplace lead by a New Orleans-style jazz band will kick off Mardi Gras celebrations. The band, the Late Risers from Boston, will play and march around Faneuil Hall and all are invited to join in the Parade. There will also be discounted items on sale from Faneuil Hall Marketplace Merchants, and restaurants will join in on the fun with funky cocktails and New Orleans-style foods.

4:00PM Public Hearing Zoning Board of Appeal. Members of the public are cordially invited to attend and testify at a hearing on Docket #0233, petition for a special law re: An Act Relative to the Zoning Board of Appeal, see additional details here.

6:30PM Old North Speaker Series – Founding Martyr: Dr. Joseph Warren. Hear author Christian Di Spigna provide a fresh take on an unsung hero of the American Revolution. One of the most important and active revolutionaries in Colonial America, Dr. Joseph Warren helped spearhead the patriot movement against Great Britain that led to independence, see additional details here.

The Coast Guard has shipped one of their state of the art Fast Response Cutter ships to Boston on loan for the week, however the the North End will soon become home to six of the ships due to arrive by 2022, read more on WCVB.com.

Wednesday, February 26

Ash Wednesday. Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day of prayer and fasting. It is preceded y Shrove Tuesday (i.e., Fat Tuesday / Mardi Gras) and is the first day of Lent, beginning the six weeks of penitence before Easter. More at Wikipedia.

8:30AM Harbor Use Public Forum: Climate Ready Downtown and North End. Join Boston Harbor Now for a conversation with Boston’s Environment Department about the most recent Climate Ready neighborhood plan, see additional details here.

2:30PM Boston City Council Presents: A Celebration of Black Labor Workers throughout the City of Boston. Please join the Boston City Council in celebrating Black Labor Workers throughout the City of Boston.This is an open event, so we encourage you to attend and bring family and friends to honor trailblazers in our communities who continue to make a difference in the labor movement, see additional details here.

5:45PM A Revolutionary Harbor: Boston’s Maritime Underground Railroad. Join the National Park Service and Boston Harbor Now in the second of three winter lectures exploring our Revolutionary Harbor, see additional details here.

6:00PM PLAN: Downtown Advisory Group Meeting. The ninth Advisory Group (AG) meeting for PLAN: Downtown is rescheduled for February 26, 2020. It will include a scenario planning update and discuss urban design. The meeting is open to the public, and members of the public are allowed to comment, see additional details here.

6:30PM Thank You For Not Talking with Ben Alper at the North End Library. Local author Ben Alper discusses the perils of being an introvert in his new book, Thank You for Not Talking: a Laughable Lookat Introverts (2019), which goes beyond the facts and analysis about introverts to focus on more crucial questions like: why is it so hard to make eye contact with the UPS delivery person? Introverts, friends of introverts, and extroverts will find something to like in Ben’s book. Copies will be for sale.

Thursday, February 27

4:00PM 30 Minute-Reads Club at the North End Library. Short on time but still want to enjoy meaningful writing? Then 30-Minute Reads Club may be for you!As fun as fiction but full of facts, long-form journalism articles are substantive reads on a wide variety of current topics, accessible online, and take 30 minutes or less to read. We will meet every other Thursday to discuss them. Articles will be accessible through longform.org. Email jhawes@bpl.org to sign up.

6:00PM Charlestown Urban Renewal Plan. The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) invites the surrounding community for a meeting to gather information for potential updates to the Charlestown Urban Renewal Plan, see additional details here.

6:00PM Harbor Garage Redevelopment Public Meeting. The Boston Planning & Development Agency will hold a public meeting about the redevelopment of the Harbor Garage, see additional details here.

7:30PM Harpoon’s Mike’s Pastry Cannoli Stout Launch Party. We’ve got something sweet brewing with the North End’s legendary Mike’s Pastry. Want to drink our newest creation alongside a top-your-own cannoli bar? Join us at the Harpoon Beer Hall on February 27th for a collaboration release night, see additional details here.



