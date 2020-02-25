A total of 24 eateries from the North End/Waterfront and Beacon Hill are participating in this year’s Dine Out Boston sponsored by the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau (GBCVB) and American Express.

This is the 19th year of Dine Out Boston and many Boston restaurants are providing diners an opportunity to enjoy the regions dining scene and participating restaurateurs the chance to bring in new guests.

Through March 1-6 and March 8-13, diners will have numerous choices to enjoy the finest dining coupled with significant savings that benefits restaurants and guests.

Restaurants have customized their lunch and dinner menus by choosing price-points: lunch for $15, $20 or $25 and dinner for $28, $33, or $38. They can offer as many courses as they desire at their scheduled prices.

For each Dine Out Boston, a local charity is selected to benefit from the Dine Out Boston Auction. You can bid on $100 participating restaurant certificates to be auctioned off at DOBauction.com. Proceeds from the Dine Out Boston March 2020 auction will benefit the charitable partner ProStart, part of the MRA Educational Foundation.

Participating Restaurants:

North End: Antico Forno, Assaggio, Bacco, Bricco, Lucca North End, Mamma Maria, Mare, Nico Ristorante, Ristorante Fiore, Ristorante Villa Francesca, Strega, Terramia Ristorante, Trattoria il Panino, Tresca, Quattro

Waterfront: Miel-InterContinental Boston, Odyssey Cruises, Smith and Wollensky – Atlantic Wharf

Beacon Hill: CLINK., Grotto, Ma Maison, No. 9 Park Restaurant, Scampo, Toscano Restaurant

For more information, see DineOutBoston.com.