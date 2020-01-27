Today is Monday, January 27 and yesterday a devastating helicopter crash in California killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant along with his daughter and several others including John Altobelli – former Cape League coach and father of Red Sox scout, read more on Boston.com

Here’s what you need to know for the week ahead…

3:30PM Kids’ Crafternoons. Stop by the North End Library and use different art supplies to create a project to take home. Ideal for kids 3-8 years old.

Notable News:

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning fire crews responded to a second floor fire on Tufts street in Charlestown that resulted in two adults and a child be transported to the hospital. Damages are expected to be around $500,000, read more on the Boston Herald.

North Station:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, January 28

7:00PM ZLC Meeting: 471-477 Hanover St; 27 Sheafe St. The ZLC will hear an appeal to change the legal occupancy of 471-477 Hanover Street from 7 units to 6 units and make exterior and interior modifications including new wood decks. The committee will also hear an appeal to change the legal occupancy at 27 Sheafe Street from 5 units to 8 units, see additional details here.

Wednesday, January 29

DCR Charles River Dam Locks Closed. On Wednesday, January 29 at 6 a.m. and continuing through Thursday, January 30 until 6 p.m., the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will close the New Charles River Dam Pedestrian Walkway, connecting Boston and Charlestown via the locks, to accommodate facility maintenance operations. Pedestrian patterns will be clearly marked. Vessel traffic through the locks will not be impacted.

6:30PM Friends of Cutillo Park Meeting. The Friends of Cutillo Park will have its next monthly meeting at the Nazzaro Center, see additional details here.



From the Community:

Boston Harbor Now has announced the appointment of Aaron Toffler as Director of Policy – a role that stands at the center of the organization’s work to enhance public access to the Harbor while protecting the region from the increasing risks and impacts of climate change, continue reading.

The ABCD North End / West End Neighborhood Service Center is hosting their annual Valentine’s Day Party on Friday, February 7 starting at 12:30 p.m. at their 1 Michelangelo St. location, continue reading.



Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

