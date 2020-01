The January Zoning, Licensing and Construction (ZLC) Committee meeting will be held Tuesday, January 28 at 7 p.m. at the Mariners House, 11 North Square, 2nd floor.

The ZLC will hear an appeal to change the legal occupancy of 471-477 Hanover Street from 7 units to 6 units and make exterior and interior modifications including new wood decks. The committee will also hear an appeal to change the legal occupancy at 27 Sheafe Street from 5 units to 8 units. Read the full agenda below.