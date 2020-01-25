The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Vandalism

01/18/20 1:45 a.m.

Male suspect broke the front door glass window of a Prince St. building. Witnesses stated that the suspect had been involved in an altercation before breaking the window.

Fire

01/14/20 1 p.m.

Police officers responded to Hull St. to assist Boston Fire Department (BFD) with a car fire. BFD extinguished two motor vehicles that sustained complete fire damage. Apparently motor vehicle #1 was on fire and the second motor vehicle parked next to it also caught on fire. Both were towed from the scene.