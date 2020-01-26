Ventola, Anna (Romano) of the North End, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25.

Beloved wife of the late Ralph Ventola Sr.

Devoted mother of Rosann Giacalone (Ventola) of Revere, Ralph Ventola of the North End, Karen Vita D’Amico (Ventola) and husband John.

Dear brother of Leo Romano of Florida and the late John, Frank, Joseph and Vita Romano.

Cherished grandmother of Joey, Gianna, Danielle, Vitianna, Ciara, Serina, and John John.

Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Anna’s life by gathering at St. Leonard of Port Maurice Parish 320 Hanover St. North End on Wednesday, January 29 from 4-8PM, and again on Thursday morning at 8:00 AM before a 9:30 AM funeral mass in celebration of Anna’s life. Services will conclude with Anna being laid to rest with her husband at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Anna was a member of the Ladies Society of the Madonna Della Cava and a member of the Nazzaro Senior Center.

In honor of Anna in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Leonard’s Church (at the above address) or the American Heart Association PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.