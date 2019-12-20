Today is Friday, December 20 and the Patriots have only two remaining games left in the regular season before the playoffs begin. They take on the Buffalo Bills at home tomorrow evening and here’s why they’re in a better position than they were last season, read more on the Boston Globe.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

12:30PM ABCD Holiday Party. The North End / West End Neighborhood Service Center will host their annual holiday party at their 1 Michelangelo Street location, see additional details here.

7:00PM Movie Night for Ages 10-12. The BCYF Nazzaro Center is hosting a movie night for ages 10-12. The cost is $5 and all proceeds go directly to the can shares “Double Up Program”, see additional details here.

Across the Harbor:

KO Pies, a beloved Aussie meat-pie restaurant on the East Boston waterfront, has resigned their lease through the end of 2020 after announcing earlier this year their plans to sell their Eastie foodie destination by the end of 2019, read more on Universal Hub.

Cold Outside:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Sunday, December 22

11:00AM Honoring Rev. Stephen Ayers at Old North Church. Bishop Gayle Harris joins to celebrate Eucharist and help honor our Vicar, Rev. Steve Ayres who retires at the end of December.

From the Community:

Enrico Caruso was born in Naples Italy in 1873 into a working class neighborhood. His father was a mechanic who expected his son to follow his trade. His mother objected and he was sent to be educated where his clear angelic voice was discovered in a church choir, and his singing career was born, continue reading.



