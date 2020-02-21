Today is Friday, February 21 and next month Arcadia Publishing is releasing Dyke Hendrickson’s New England Coast Guard Stories, featuring profiles of “the varied careers and contributions of the brave men and women throughout New England who ensure the service remains Semper Paratus-Always Ready.” Preorder a copy today on arcadiapublishing.com.

11:00AM Puppet Shows and Puppet Making Workshops at Faneuil Hall. Rosalita’s Puppets presents a fun hand puppet show for the whole family hosted by Aunty Goose (Mother Goose’s sister). Enjoy her many puppet friends including a dragon, a rabbit, a princess and a Golden Goose. The half hour show includes singing and audience participation followed by time to meet the puppets, see additional details here.

1:00PM Friday Film: His Girl Friday (1940). Stop by the North End Library for their Friday film series featuring His Girl Friday from 1940. The film is about A newspaper editor who uses every trick in the book to keep his ace reporter ex-wife from remarrying.

1:30PM Drop-In Family Activities: Colonial Kids Corner at the Paul Revere House. Try on reproduction colonial clothes, just like the ones Paul Revere’s kids wore, write with quill pens, or play an 18th century game with your family members, see additional details here.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Stop by the North End Library and use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on your own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

6:30PM Sports Night for 10-12 Year Olds. The BCYF Nazzaro Center is offering two events for children during February school vacation week, see additional details here.

7:00PM Boston Architectural College Presents Study of Nazzaro Building. The Gateway Program of the Boston Architectural College (BAC) will present the second phase of its study of the Nazzaro building, see additional details here.

Real estate advisory and investment company, Senne, has purchased One Lewis Wharf in the North End in a private transactions brokered by CBRE for $13.2M which will become the Senne’s new corporate headquarters, read more on High-Profile.com.

Saturday, February 22

11:30AM Winter Wander at Peddocks Island. Boston Harbor Now, in conjunction with the Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park and Boston Harbor Cruises, is hosting the Winter Wander, an unforgettable winter day of exploring, fun, and discovery, see additional details here.

4:00PM A History of African-American Cycling in Boston.The West End Museum is hosting author Lorenz Finison who will give a talk combining material from his first two books, Boston’s Cycling Craze and Boston’s 20th Century Bicycling Renaissance, see additional details here.

