Today is Monday, January 13 and on Friday, January 24th, the ABCD Service Center is planning on hosting their second annual La Befana Celebration, continue reading.

3:30PM Kids’ Crafternoons. Stop by the North End Library and use different art supplies to create a project to take home. Ideal for kids 3-8 years old.

7:00PM NEWNC Monthly Meeting at Nazzaro Center. Stop by 30 North Bennet Street for the North End Waterfront Neighborhood Council monthly meeting, see additional details here.

Boston Public Works is considering a significant upgrade to State Street’s pedestrian conditions after an 86-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle at an intersection in November. Plans are still in the early stages, but one main goal is to make the road better for walking, read more on The Boston Globe.

Tuesday, January 14

6:30PM FOCCP Monthly Meeting at Mariner’s House.

All are welcome to attend monthly meetings at 11 North Square on the 2nd floor, where we plan upcoming events and recap recent Park news, see additional details here.

Wednesday, January 15

1919 Great Molasses Flood Disaster Anniversary. The Boston Molasses Disaster, also known as the Great Molasses Flood and the Great Boston Molasses Tragedy, occurred on January 15, 1919, in the North End neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts in the United States.

10:30AM Celebrate What Unites Us. Stop by The KITCHEN at the Boston Public Market and pay tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. on the occasion of his birthday and highlight the African Heritage Diet with a Chef from OLDWAYS preparing a signature dish for all to enjoy, RSVP here.

6:30PM Book Discussion Club. Join the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for the January book discussion club. January’s selection is Flowers for Algernon (1966) byDaniel Keyes. Copies of the book may be picked up at the library’s front desk.

Faneuil Hall Marketplace has announced the opening of a new pushcart, Wags and Whiskers, located in Quincy Market. Wags and Whiskers opened on Sunday, January 12, 2020 and will sell items for dogs and cats, continue reading.

