Today is Monday, February 24 and as of yesterday the state of Massachusetts’ hands-free driving law is officially in effect, read more about what you can and cannot do on The Boston Globe.

Here’s what you need to know for the week ahead…

Early Voting Begins. All voters registered to vote in Boston are able to vote early for the presidential primary starting Monday, February 24 through Friday, February 28. For North End and Waterfront residents, Boston City Hall is the closest early polling site, see additional details here.

3:30PM Public Hearing: School Transportation Budget. A hearing regarding the Boston Public Schools transportation budget. This matter was sponsored by Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, who recently gave a legislative update to the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Boston-based brewery, Harpoon, is teaming up with the North End’s Mike’s Pastry to create a cannoli-inspired stout brewed with actual cannoli shells from Mike’s shop on Hanover Street, read more on Boston.com.

Bruin-mobile:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, February 25

10:30AM ZBA Hearing re: Rectory Conversion. The proposal to covert the St. Leonard’s Rectory at 14. N. Bennet St. to eight residential units and a one-story addition with rear decks and roof decks will be heard by the Zoning Board of Appeal (ZBA) at City Hall room 801.

11:30AM Chase Bank Ribbon Cutting. Stop by 48 Salem Street for the ribbon cutting for the opening of the new Chase Bank. The Bank recently opened in the empty storefront at the corner of Salem and Cross Streets, previously Peet’s Coffee.

12:00PM Mardi Gras Celebration & Parade. A Parade around Faneuil Hall Marketplace lead by a New Orleans-style jazz band will kick off Mardi Gras celebrations. The band, the Late Risers from Boston, will play and march around Faneuil Hall and all are invited to join in the Parade. There will also be discounted items on sale from Faneuil Hall Marketplace Merchants, and restaurants will join in on the fun with funky cocktails and New Orleans-style foods.

4:00PM Public Hearing Zoning Board of Appeal. Members of the public are cordially invited to attend and testify at a hearing on Docket #0233, petition for a special law re: An Act Relative to the Zoning Board of Appeal, see additional details here.

6:30PM Old North Speaker Series – Founding Martyr: Dr. Joseph Warren. Hear author Christian Di Spigna provide a fresh take on an unsung hero of the American Revolution. One of the most important and active revolutionaries in Colonial America, Dr. Joseph Warren helped spearhead the patriot movement against Great Britain that led to independence, see additional details here.

From the Community:

February is “National Kids Dental Health Month”. Check out some of the guidelines for good dental health for your child, continue reading.

We are hoping for a big North End community turnout at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 10:30 a.m. at room 801 to oppose the current plans for the condo development in the former St. Leonard’s Church Rectory, at 14 N Bennet St. The Zoning Appeals Board has scheduled a vote then on whether or not to approve this project, which violates multiple zoning laws, continue reading.

Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.