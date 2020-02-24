“Founding Martyr: Dr. Joseph Warren, the American Revolution’s Lost Hero” by Christian Di Spigna

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Old North Church.

Hear author Christian Di Spigna provide a fresh take on an unsung hero of the American Revolution. One of the most important and active revolutionaries in Colonial America, Dr. Joseph Warren helped spearhead the patriot movement against Great Britain that led to independence. By voice, pen, and sword, Warren was involved in every major insurrectionary event in the Boston area between 1765-1775. Killed at the battle of Bunker Hill in 1775, Warren’s decade of resistance activities became overshadowed by his martyrdom. Newly uncovered research discoveries highlight Warren’s importance as one of America’s first founding fathers.

Christian Di Spigna is an author and historian. He holds a degree in History from Columbia University, where his research on Warren began more than two decades ago. Di Spigna volunteers at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation and gives lectures about early American history.