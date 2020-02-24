Pasquale Barone of Boston’s North End passed away surrounded by his family on February 23, 2020.

He was born in Montefalcione, Avellino, Italy and is the beloved husband of 66 years to Consiglia (Petrillo) Barone. Loving father of Ursula Imbriano and her husband Antonio of Malden, Annette Barone of the North End, Pasquale Barone Jr., of Saugus, Virginia Delvecchio and her husband Vinny of Stoneham and Federico Barone and his wife Janet of Wilmington. Cherished grandfather of Ursula, Anthony, Christina, Virginia, Celia, Nicolette, Francesca, Dominique and Niko; great-grandfather of Ariana, Lucy, Gabriella, Vivian and Antonio. Dear brother of Fiore Barone of Medford, Gaetano Barone of Revere, Antonietta Bradford of Orlando, FL, Teresa Scialoia of Orlando, FL and Franca Contino of Saugus. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., Boston. Valet attendants will be at the front door. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston. Services will conclude with entombment in Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit www.watermanboston.com.