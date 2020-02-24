North End Against Drugs (NEAD) will hold another Family Dinner/Family Talk on Monday, March 23 at 5:45 p.m. at the BCYF Nazzaro Community Center, 30 N. Bennet Street.

NEAD invites all North End/Waterfront families to attend this free family event. The guest speaker for this dinner will be David Perry, newly appointed manager of the North End Coalition for Substance Use Disorder Prevention and Treatment and newest member of the NEAD Board of Directors.

David will discuss his role and mission to treat alcohol and substance use disorders in the North End and West End communities. David has worked in the field of treating addictions since 2014, working at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, and most recently providing therapy and counseling to the North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) community.

“The NEAD board of directors feels it is important for the community to meet David and learn more about the coalition, the services they will offer, and get to know David as we have over the last several months,” stated NEAD president John Romano.

These dinners provide an opportunity for all of us to take an hour or so out of our busy lives to join with our bigger family, our community, and enjoy each other’s company, share some common interest, and learn about important issues and information available in our community in a relaxed and fun setting.

Please email John Romano at jromano45@gmail.com to reserve your spot as space is limited. Please note that all children must be accompanied by their parents (grandparents welcomed as well) and vice versa. Deadline for sign-up is Monday March 16 at 6 p.m.