The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Vandalism

02/19/20 9:45am

A delivery truck driver reports he parked in the bike lane on Commercial St. while delivering a package. Once back in the truck, a male on a bike smacked his side mirror of the truck. An argument ensued and the suspect broke his passenger side window and fled on his bike.

Aggravated Assault

02/14/20 4:35am

Male suspect (boyfriend) arrested after a call came in for a man beating a woman at Richmond and North Streets. Female victim was found lying in the street with injuries to her face and the back of her head. Witnesses reported the couple had been arguing and it escalated into a physical altercation. At this time, the victim got up and jumped onto the front hood of the vehicle as it drove away the wrong way toward Fulton St. The victim fell off the vehicle and received further injuries. Victim transported to MGH with face, head, and hand injuries. Suspect placed under arrest and was charged with AB/DW (motor vehicle), violation of auto laws (motor vehicle accident personal injuries and was operating (unlicensed), operating under the influence (alcohol), assault & battery (209 A).