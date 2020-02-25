On March 12 from 6 to 8 p.m., The West End Museum presents “The New Urban Mobility,” a talk by former Cambridge City Councilor Craig Kelley on the potential for new mobility platforms to transform how cities function.

Admission is free for Museum members, $10 for non-members, and pre-registration is greatly appreciated at thewestendmuseum.org/events. This talk complements the Museum’s exhibit “Cycling Legends of the West End,” running now through May 30.

Kelley’s household has been car-free for over a decade, and his whole family are avid bicyclists. During his 14 years on the Cambridge City Council, he chaired the Traffic, Parking & Transportation and Public Safety Committees.

“Craig’s years of experience exploring the Boston area’s infrastructure, governance, and economics have given him unique insights into how cities must adapt to keep up with new mobility solutions, the challenges those solutions create, and how they will ultimately improve urban communities and economies,” said Sebastian Belfanti, director of The West End Museum.

Kelley will address the promise of micromobility devices like shared bikes and electric scooters, including his belief that those devices—combined with car-share applications—will allow cities to reduce congestion, devote less public space to parking, and lower housing costs by eliminating parking requirements. He’ll also speak about overcoming the challenges those new technologies pose, and specific steps municipal, state, and federal governments will have to take to maximize positive impact.

Kelley served as a platoon leader in the Marine Corps before earning a law degree from Boston College and a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard, where he served as a Research Fellow in Municipal Resiliency. Last year, he founded Urban Core Strategies, a consulting firm focused on bridging the gap between government and the governed, and specializing in city-level solutions for emerging urban challenges.