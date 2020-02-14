Today is Friday, February 14 and there’s no shortage of opportunities to celebrate the ones we care about – or even treat ourselves to a bit of fun. Here are just a few ideas on how to make the most of this Valentines Day, continue reading.

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is an annual holiday celebrated on February 14. Originating as a Western Christian feast day honoring one or more early saints named Valentinus, Valentine’s Day is now recognized as a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance in many regions around the world, although it is not a public holiday.

Friday Film: Nintchka (1993). Join the North End Library for their Friday film series featuring Nintchka—a movie about a stern Russian woman sent to Paris on official business only to find herself attracted to a man who represents everything she is supposed to detest.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Join the North End Library and use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on your own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

7:00PM Valentine’s Heart-Filled Event at Christopher Columbus Park. In addition to giant candy message-hearts, Valentine themed lights, and romantic music, the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park will be handing out personal-sized pink hearts, see additional details here.

7:30PM An English Music Hall Night with The Old Howard Troupe at the West End Museum. The Old Howard Troupe takes its name from the renowned Howard Athenaeum in old Scollay Square, affectionately known the world over as “The Old Howard.” The Troupe’s veteran artistes revive the experience of the old English music hall for the enjoyment of modern audiences, see additional details here.

Notable News:

In honor of National Pizza Day last week, Boston.com took a poll of people’s favorite pizza places and it’s no surprise the North End was home to a few, read more on Boston.com.

St. Valentine:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, February 15

10:30AM I Piccoli Lettori – Italian Reading for Little Ones (0-4). Join I AM Books for its Italian reading group for little ones! Children (0-4) and their parents will engage in multiple readings and games for a fun morning of Italian language and learning.

6:00PM Lyracle: Live in Concert at I AM Books. Lyracle is an ensemble dedicated to repertoire featuring voice and viol-family instruments. Founded in 2018, Lyracle brings creative, unique, and historically informed performances to audiences both familiar and unfamiliar with early music. Their current focus is the largely forgotten art of accompanying the solo voice with a single viol.



From the Community:

Revolutionary Spaces, an organizes that comprises the Old State House and Old South Meeting House, has announced a year-long series of dynamic and interactive events tied to 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre, continue reading.

On Friday February 14th at 7 p.m. celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park at a heart-filled Valentine event!, continue reading.

