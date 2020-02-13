The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) started their February 2020 meeting with a series of important committee reports and updates. Watch the full video below or jump to points of interest using the timeline.

(00:40) Brett Roman, NEWNC President’s Report:

Roman opened the meeting with a reminder that on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 5:30pm, the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) will be holding a hearing regarding Cape Air’s proposal for seaplanes at Long Wharf that would connect downtown Boston to downtown New York City. He encouraged members to attend and voice their opposition or support of the proposal. The hearing will be located at Boston City Hall in the BPDA Board Room (room 900) on the 9th floor.

The Downtown Development Scenarios will be holding another advisory group discussion on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 6-8pm located at Boston City Hall in the BPDA Board Room (room 900) on the 9th floor.

The City of Boston’s Primary elections are Tuesday, March 3, 2020. In preparation of the NEWNC 2020 elections in May, the committee will pass out election papers next month.

Roman thanked Damien DiPaola for hosting the North End Against Drugs (NEAD) benefit dinner at Domenic’s. The fundraiser raised over $5000.

The North End Athletic Association (NEAA) baseball is now open for signups. Residents with children interested in playing can signup here.

(3:22) Carmine Guarino, Greenway Committee:

The Greenway Conservancy’s 6th annual Chinese Zodiac public art installation is now on display featuring Furen Dai’s “A Mouse with Ears and Tail”. The artist will be available for a meet and greet on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 5-7pm at Radian, 120 Kingston St, Boston, MA 02111.

The Greenway Conservancy is now offering full-time, seasonal, and paid internship positions. A full list of open positions can be found here.

The Greenway Conservancy and engineering team AECOM is hosting a community meeting on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 6-8pm located in the Metropolitan Room at the Asian Community Development Corporation’s offices at 38 Ash Street, Boston, MA 02111. The meeting invites the public to provide feedback regarding possible light upgrades on the Greenway in Chinatown.

(4:33) Jody Faller, Resident Parking/ Traffic Committee: No new updates but a reminder that street cleaning returns in March so residents should be aware of the signs.

The next North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council meeting will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 7pm at the Nazzaro Center.