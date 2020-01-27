North End Against Drugs (NEAD) held a tremendously successful benefit dinner on Monday, January 20, at Domenic’s Restaurant raising nearly $5,000 to support NEAD’s work in the community.

The event saw close to 100 friends and family showing up to support a great program. The food was unbelievable, the atmosphere was fun and classic old world North End, just like the old days!

NEAD would like to thank restaurant owner and chef Damien DiPaola. The restaurant, located at 54 Salem Street in the North End, donated 100% of the proceeds to benefit North End Against Drugs’ programs for youth, teens and families in the North End.

“North End Against Drugs is extremely grateful to Damien for his generosity. He is a fabulous chef and is offering his talents, his restaurant and this wonderful opportunity for us to raise much needed funds and we are truly thankful!” – N.E.A.D. President John Romano.

“This was a very important evening to raise money for a very good cause. A lot of us have been affected by someone close to us, a friend or relative, who has been affected one way or another by drug use.,” stated Damien DiPaola. “Whatever little we can do does make a big difference.”

The best part of the evening was that friends old and new came out to support NEAD, including members of the original NEAD board and the first NEAD. president Joe Sgarano. It was a family atmosphere, which is exactly what the group’s motto is: It’s All About Family.

The event raised just about $5,000, an overwhelming amount of support for the small non-profit that is celebrating its 31st year! Hats off to Damien and his wonderful staff for all their hard work and dedication to the youth and families of the North End.

Members of the North End Knights of Columbus #1513.

Maria Puopolo, Nicole Leo, Janine Coppola and friends.

Damien DiPaola, Owner and Chef of Domenic’s Restaurant.

The Fitzgerald Family.

Charlie and Carla Kim with Adriana Distefano.

Members of the Wilmington Sons of Italy.

Robert and Diane Tanso.

Patricia Romano and the Ciara Family from Wilmington Sons of Italy.

Dr. Joe and friends.

Photos courtesy of John Romano. Click to enlarge.