The Eliot School in Boston’s North End recently launched ice skating as a classroom activity. Students spent time at the Steriti ice rink on Commercial Street learning and enjoying a new winter activity together.

Eliot Principal Traci Walker Griffith extended a special “shout out” to the families who were able to stop by and lace up skates and join the students out on the ice.

More Eliot classrooms will have the opportunity to skate in the coming weeks. View photos of this collaborative community building activity, courtesy of the Eliot School, below.