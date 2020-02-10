Today is Monday, February 10 and last Friday Mayor Walsh announced a temporary ferry dock to be installed at Lewis Mall next to the Maverick Square T Stop this summer, adding another access point for water taxis as the city looks to implement ferry service across the harbor, read more on Universal Hub.

Here’s what you need to know for the week ahead….

6:00PM 250 Franklin St (Langham Hotel) Refurbishment Public Meeting. The Project includes refurbishing hotel guest rooms (including re-purposing five guest rooms into a club lounge), a renovated ground floor lobby area, upgraded conference facilities, a new ballroom, and restyled restaurants.

6:00PM CANCELLED: Harbor Garage Redevelopment Public Meeting. This meeting has been cancelled and will be rescheduled.

7:00PM NEWNC Monthly Meeting at the Nazzaro Center. Stop by 30 North Bennet Street for the North End Waterfront Neighborhood Council monthly meeting, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a new North End candy shop is making the case that candy is indeed the best medicine. Happy Pills on Salem Street has a pharmacy-like setup that has customers fill their own sweet prescriptions, read more on The Boston Globe.

Love is in the North End:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, February 11

6:30PM FOCCP Monthly Meeting at Mariner’s House. Stop by 11 North Square on the 2nd floor for the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park monthly meeting, see additional details here.

Wednesday, February 12

Voter Registration Deadline. The deadline to register to vote or to update voter profiles for the Presidential Primary is Wednesday, February 12, 2020. On February 12, the Election Department will be open until 8:00 p.m. for those who want to register to vote. Fore more information on how to register to vote, please visit sec.state.ma.us/ovr/

5:30PM Coffee Social Hour 55+ at Nazzaro Center. Join the Nazzaro Center for a free 55+ Coffee Social Hour. Come meet your neighbors and socialize with friends, new and old, see additional details here.

5:30PM Friends of the NE Library Meeting. Stop by the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street and join in helping the Friends of the North End Brand Library.

6:30PM Introduction to Opera at the North End Library. Join us at 25 Parmenter Street to learn about the history and highlights of this 400-year-old genre, with a lecture and live performance of some of opera’s most beloved pieces, see additional details here.

7:00PM Reflections on Boston’s West End Lecture Series: Urban Renewal. The West End Museum is hosting a lecture series titled “Reflections on Boston’s West End: The Origins & Lessons of Urban Renewal.” The first talk in the series will be “Urban Renewal & the People of the West End Demolition”, see additional details here.

From the Community:

The Boston Redevelopment Authority d/b/a Boston Planning & Development Agency (the “BRA”), is issuing an Invitation for Bids (“IFB”) entitled “LONG WHARF SEAWALL STABILIZATION” at 206 Atlantic Avenue, (Long Wharf), Boston MA, continue reading.

