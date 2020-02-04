February is American Heart Month. Each year, the American Heart Association kicks the month of awareness off with the National “Go Red for Women” campaign. This year, Go Red for Women Day is designated for Friday, February 7, 2020.

Heart disease is the number 1 killer of women. It kills more women than all cancers combined. Here is information to help educate women and prevent heart disease:

G: GET YOUR NUMBERS

Have your health care provider check your blood pressure and cholesterol level.

O: OWN YOUR LIFESTYLE

Stop smoking, lose weight and eat healthily. Only you can make these changes.

R: REALIZE YOUR RISK

Know that heart disease kills 1 in 3 women.

E: EDUCATE YOUR FAMILY

Be sure that you eat healthily and stay active. Be sure your kids do the same.

D: DON’T BE SILENT

Tell other women to educate themselves.

For more information go newsroom.heart.org/events/february-2020-american-heart-month-and-go-red-for-women