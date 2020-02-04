The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) was pleased to have its partner Lovin’ Spoonfuls conduct a nutrition/healthful cooking workshop to the seniors.

Lovin’ Spoonfuls is dedicated to facilitating the rescue and distribution of healthy, fresh food that would otherwise be discarded. They deliver this food weekly in trucks to community organizations like the NE/WE NSC, which not only enables the center to stretch it food budget for the pantry and weekly congregate meals, but also to serve Lovin’ Spoonfuls’ larger mission of addressing the health, environmental, and economic impact that food waste has on communities.

Catherine Pedtke, Education Coordinator, came to wow the seniors and staff with her impressive cooking skills. She set up a food demonstration station and cooked a mouthwatering meal of lentil and turkey stew, all with vegetables spices that are easy on the waistline and low in sodium! Hot quick and easy poached apples with cinnamon rounded out the meal. Did you know that cinnamon is loaded with antioxidants; has anti-inflammatory properties; lowers blood sugar levels; and may cut the risk of heart disease?

Julia Power, Neighborhood Services Coordinator, created the meal in the center’s kitchen, and dished it up to NE/WE NSC seniors, volunteers, and staff. Guests at lunch took home bags of fresh produce and other staples, also from the Lovin’ Spoonfuls donation, Greater Boston Food Bank, and St. John School, to make similar meals at home, enabling them to stretch their food and food dollars further until they lunch at the NE/WE NSC again.

The live cooking of the meal and being all together in the drop-in center made for a cozy, pleasant lunch and discussion. Everyone was eager to share how they cook at home and to rave over the delicious dessert, which was low in sugar and flavorful! The NE/WE NSC is so thankful for its ongoing partnership with Lovin’ Spoonfuls and it has truly increased the number of meals provided to hungry seniors and families!