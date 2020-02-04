Nancy Jane Alusow of Boston, Massachusetts passed away on February 1, 2020 at the age of 76 of complications after a long illness.

Nancy was born in Kansas, grew up in Colorado and took her western roots east. She earned an Associates in Math/Physics and Bachelors in Industrial Engineering from Northeastern University, a Masters in Engineering Management from Western New England University, as well as a Masters Certificate in Government Contracts from George Washington University.

With over 50 years of service at MIT and MIT Lincoln Laboratory, Nancy’s ever-expanding accomplishments included Assistant Site Manager, Reagan Test Range, Kwajalein, Marshall Islands and Division Assistant for the Aerospace Division. Retirement didn’t stop her progress and she became Co-chair of the Association of MIT Retirees; Board member of the MIT Quarter Century Club; and continued contract work. Her passions included reading, architecture, skiing, travel, scuba, gardening, and the desire to return to Hawaii and the South Pacific.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband John Arthur Alusow of Tewksbury and leaves behind her son John and his wife Stephanie of Somerville, MA.

Visitation and reception will be held at the Waterman-Langone Boston Harborside Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8 from 2pm to 6pm. Valet parking is available at the front of the funeral home. An additional memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 12 from 10:30am to 11:30am at the MIT Chapel, 48 Massachusetts Ave. Cambridge, MA 02139 followed by a reception.

Donations may be made in Nancy’s name to the MIT Retirees Undergraduate Scholarship Fund, 77 Massachusetts Ave. Bldg. E19-711, Cambridge, MA 02139.