Today is Tuesday, February 4 and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed that a man in Boston has the first official case of a novel Coronavirus in the city after returning from Wuhan, China – read more of WBUR.

DCR Locks Closed. The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will implement a closure of the New Charles River Dam Pedestrian Walkway in the City of Boston from 6:00AM to 6:00PM to accommodate facility maintenance operations. Vessel traffic through the New Charles River Dam locks will not be impacted and pedestrian patterns will be clearly marked.

5:00PM Wharf District Council Meeting. The Wharf District Council will host their February meeting at the Boston Harbor Hotel, North Atlantic Room 2nd Floor, 70 Rowes Wharf, see additional details here.

7:00PM Book Talk: Lizabeth Cohen “Saving America’s Cities”. The West End Museum is hosting a talk by prizewinning historian and author Lizabeth Cohen to discuss her book: Saving America’s Cities: Ed Louge and the Struggle to Renew Urban America in the Suburban Age, see additional details here.

With Valentine’s Day just a couple of weeks away, OpenTable released a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the country and two Italian spots in Massachusetts made the list including Mamma Maria in the North End, read more on Boston.Com.

Wednesday, February 5

6:00PM 55 India Street NPC Public Meeting. Stop by City Hall on the 9th floor in the BPDA Board Room for a public meeting to review and discuss the proposed changes to the 55 India Street project.

6:30PM Book Talk: “Lost Boston” by Anthony Sammarco. Join the Friends of the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for a book talk by Anthony Sammarco, author of Lost Boston, see additional details here.

Thursday, February 6

3:30PM Mindful Minis at the North End Library. Join Mindful Minis teacher Lauren after school for a stress-reducing and wellness-promoting activity! Activities will include breathing exercises, mindful coloring, yoga, emotional awareness, and sensory description exercises, see additional details here.

5:00PM Neighborhood Night at the North Street Grille. North Street Grille continues to host “Neighborhood Night” on the first Thursday of each month to support North End neighborhood nonprofit agency programs. The February event will take place on February 6 and will benefit the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC), see additional details here.

6:00PM North End Public Safety Meeting. Stop by the Nazzaro Center for the North End Public Safety meeting attended by Boston Police Area A-1.

The St. Leonard Knights’ basketball season is quickly wrapping up with the newly established all-star games taking place on Saturday, February 8. Coach John Pregmon invites community members to stop by the Nazzaro Center to watch one of the remaining regular-season games, or cheer on the players at the all-star game at the Murphy School in Dorchester, continue reading.

